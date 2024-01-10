As you watch your favorite on-air personalities and reporters, have you ever wondered, “How do they get their ideas?”



As Sophie Daly & Ashley Thompson can attest, pitching an idea isn’t always easy, but you pick up a few tips and tricks along the way.

KELOLAND.com Digital Reporter, Rae Yost, joined us on set today. With more than 20 years as a journalist, she has more than a few tips and tricks up her sleeve when it comes to getting buy in to her story ideas.



Rae joined us to show us how to pitch our ideas with pizzazz, not just at the station but also in any facet of our lives.



After all, it doesn’t matter whether you’re pitching to an editor or are simply pitching the idea of the kids going to bed, pitching with pizzazz is a true game-changer.