Witnessing Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football on January 2, inspired many people around the country to look into CPR or cardio-pulmonary resuscitation education.



The two women who joined us today didn’t have to look into CPR. Chrissy Meyer is the Region Senior Director of Marketing and Communications for the American Heart Association. And Diana Lee is a sudden cardiac arrest survivor who now believes that everyone should know CPR.



CPR – or Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation – is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. Immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest.



Every year, 350,000 people die from cardiac arrest in the United States. That’s a big number. But that also means there is a bigger opportunity to make a difference by learning CPR. That’s why Chrissy is teaching Ashley and Sophie how to do “bystander CPR” – so we can bring that big number down to zero with just two hands.

