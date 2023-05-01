As a die-hard crafter who hangs on to craft supplies, “just in case”, the wife of an architect who owns a hundred rulers, AND a mom to three kids she believes are dedicated to making a mess. KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson says, “Getting her craft room/office/sunroom organized required professional help.” That’s why she invited Alesha Berning, from Chaos to Calm, over to her house for a lesson in how to organize a craft room so that things actually get put away.