“Tick-tock, tick-tock,” goes your watch, but have you ever heard the silent rhythm of your own blood pressure? It’s the unseen force coursing through your veins, keeping you alive, yet when it gets out of whack, it can become a ticking time bomb.



Lewis Drug clinical pharmacist, Jonathon Feist joined us today to talk about high blood pressure – a silent threat hiding in plain sight and about what not knowing our numbers can mean in terms of the threat to our overall health.

Lewis has been a trusted neighborhood pharmacy and market leader for over 80 years.

From expert advice and quick refills to longer hours, and more convenient locations. You can find the neighborhood pharmacy nearest you online at LewisDrug.com.