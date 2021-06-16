We’re all familiar with fashion’s golden rule: Never mix a stripe and a dot, And even more so: You cannot wear two patterns together in one outfit without looking like Punky Brewster. What if I told you that there are ways to make multiple patterns work without looking like you walked off the set of a sitcom?
Today, we’re being joined by Stacey and Leslie Malmgren, are co-owner of Love Marlow in Sioux Falls. The show us just how we can wear those patterns while looking and feeling our best and brightest.
How to mix patterns
