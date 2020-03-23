Breaking News
Gov. Noem: 28 positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota; Models show 30 percent of population could get virus
How to make your own hand sanitizer

KELOLAND Living COVID-19 Questions and Answers

Brittany and Ashley share two examples of hand sanitizer you can create at home

Recipe 1:
2/3 cup rubbing alcohol
1/3 cup aloe vera (can be glycerin)
8-10 drops essential oil of choice

Recipe 2:
Hydrogen Peroxide

