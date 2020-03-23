How to make your own hand sanitizer

Sioux Falls schools begin learning remotely next week: Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher has details We are on Day 5 of the school closures for Sioux Falls school children and their parents. And at this point we are looking at another five days out of school next week. Sioux Falls School Superintendent, Dr. Brian Maher, is back in the studio today to tell us what the plan is for the […]

How the Chamber of Commerce is supporting local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic Work schedules and home life aren’t the only aspects of our lives feeling the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Small businesses are also being forced to change the way they serve their customers, with some even having to close their doors. Jeff Griffin, the President and CEO of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, […]

At home workout tips to avoid gaining the ‘quarantine 15’ Jordan Wheeler is a personal trainer and coaches classes at Orangetheory Fitness, which is currently closed. He’s joining us today to share tips and ideas to help us get efficient workouts in during this time of social distancing. Jordan created a couple options for viewers to try at home. To utilize his online services visit […]

Churches in Sioux Falls provide unified community support through Help Corona Help Sioux Falls The coronavirus pandemic is affecting people in KELOLAND in profound ways. From loss of work to lack of medical care and food supplies, the virus is making a significant impact on daily life. Rich Merkouris and Brian Stroh are both pastors in Sioux Falls. They are here to tell us how churches are coming together […]

Disinfecting everything: coronavirus cleaning tips Ashlee Jones is the owner of Elite Cleaning in Sioux Falls. She’s here to share best practices for disinfecting our homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

No play dates: Parenting through the COVID-19 pandemic to help flatten the curve Millions of children are out of school because of coronavirus concerns. That leaves many parents scrambling for childcare and ways to smoothly transition into at-home life. Alana Willis is a registered nurse who works outside the home. She’s here to share some advice for parents who are trying to navigate the COVID-19 school shutdowns.

Talking to your kids about coronavirus: tips from Sanford Pediatrics As public conversations around covid-19 increase, your children may be worrying about themselves, their family, and friends getting ill with coronavirus. Dr. Joe Segeleon is the Vice President and Medical Officer for Sanford Health Pediatrics. He’s here to help with that conversation. Because, as we all know, Parents and other trusted adults can play an […]

Struggling at working remotely? Try these tips from the experienced After running a small business from her home in Sioux Falls for 7 years, Dawn Bures knows what it takes to be successful working remotely. We chatted through an online platform called zoom with her to share some tips with all of you that can hopefully help you get comfortable with your new temporary routine.

Experiencing stress and anxiety? Try these breathing techniques and yoga poses Sarah Bruxvoort is with the Sioux Falls Yoga Collaborative. She’s here to show us some exercises that we can use as calming strategies as we work to stay safe and well.