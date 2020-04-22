How to make whipped coffee: The newest caffeine trend

Brittany and Ashley try out the new trend you’re seeing everywhere: whipped coffee.
Whipped Coffee Recipe:
- 2 tablespoons instant coffee
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar you can use
- 2 tablespoons boiling water
- a pinch of cinnamon optional
- 1 cup milk of choice
Directions:
- Add all the coffee, sugar and boiling water in a bowl (you can easily double or triple this recipe). Using a hand mixer or stand mixer and whip on one of the higher speeds.
- Whip the entire mixture for about 2 minutes. Scrape down the sides and whip any bits that didn’t get whipped.
- Taste (it’ll be very strong! But of course diluted with your milk) and add more sugar IF desired. I’ve seen some people add another tablespoon of sugar, but it was fine for me. Remember it’ll be diluted with the milk!
- Add the coffee to a tall glass (about 8 ounces/1 cup) of your favourite milk. I’ve tried it with soy milk, almond and oat milk. If you’re doing iced, add a few ice cubes, then the milk, then spoon the whipped coffee on top. If using hot, just add it to the glass.
- Using your spoon or straw, stir vigorously to swirl it into your milk.