How to make una bufanda for Warm a Neighbor

Those of us who have grown up here in South Dakota are quite familiar with the frigid temperatures and winter storms that grace us with their presence this time of year. However many of the people who relocate to Sioux Falls are not prepared for the harshness of the winter climate. And they often don’t have warm gloves, mittens, hats, or scarves to wear.



April Ross is the Director of Caminando Juntos, the Hispanic ministry organization that is collecting those warm gloves, mittens, hats and scarves for those new to our community. She explains how we can help, and Ashley show’s us how to make easy, no-sew scarves that you can donate.

Find out more information by visiting the Presentation Sisters‘ website.