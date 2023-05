You’ve made the first step by deciding to start going to therapy. You feel like you’ve found the perfect therapist for you and things seem to be going well. So, how can you make sure you’re making the most of your therapy sessions?

Erin Ratchford is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Qualified Mental Healh Professional with MK Counseling, LLC.

She joined us today with some advice on how you can make the most of your sessions, so the time you put in working on yourself pays off.