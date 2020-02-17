How to make a wooden centerpiece box

You probably already know that a wood box centerpiece is a great way to display a variety of flowers and greenery that you can change out as often as you’d like. Something you might *not know, however, is just how easy it is to make one on your own.

To see more of the process of nailing the box together and of Ashley trying to learn how to use a nail gun watch the DIGITAL EXTRA below.

DIGITAL EXTRA: Nailing the box together

Supplies:

3 boards at 24 inches long for the sides and the bottom

2 boards at 7 1/8 inches long for the end pieces

Saw (you can also pay your local lumber mill to cut the boards)

Nails

Hammer or Nail Gun

Sandpaper/Sander

Stain/Paint

Paint brush/Foam Brush

Instructions:

1. Cut your wood pieces (or have them cut for you at your local lumbar yard).

2. Attach the bottom piece to the side pieces. Using a clamp, or a friend, place one side piece next to the bottom piece and nail them together. Make sure everything stays inline and straight while you’re joining them together.

3. Nail the end pieces on to the sides and the bottom.

4. Sand down all the rough edges with sandpaper or an electric sander. When I finished sanding, I wiped everything off with a damp cloth to get the sawdust off.

5. Finish the box with stain or paint or both. Let dry for 4+ hours

6. Add embellishments such as drawer pulls (optional)