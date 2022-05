Have you ever seen one of those desktop zen gardens? You know the small box with an even smaller rake to pull through the sand? It’s supposed to help you feel more calm but do you know how to put one together? Cami Jacobsen with Minnehaha County Master Gardeners stopped by to help us find our inner zen by showing us how to create our own succulent zen garden. And, this could make a great DIY Mother’s Day gift.

