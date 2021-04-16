How to look less awkward in photos

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

We’ve all been there: Trying to take a photo with family or friends, or maybe even by yourself for social media, when the age-old question pops into your head, “What do I do with my hands?” Even when you think you’ve got it figured out, the actual photo makes you realize that there’s got to be a better option.

Maddie Peschong is a photographer and creative coach based in Sioux Falls. She shares some advice on how we can make ourselves look, and feel more natural, in photos.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 