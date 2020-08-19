How to learn a foreign language before you head overseas

Everything from making sure your passport is up-to-date to having your vaccinations in check.

One thing that may fall off the map is making sure you know the language in order to make the most of the experience. Dr. Michael Rueter is an associate professor with Augustana University’s Department of Modern Foreign Languages. Not only is he fluent in Spanish and English, but he has also lived in Spain at one point. These days, part of his job is teaching students how to better navigate a new country by learning the language and shares some tips to get us started.

Learn more about Augustana’s Language Institute here.