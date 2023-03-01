What’s the first thing you do when you pass by a cute dog walking down the street? For most of us, it involves a cheerful hello to the pup, at the very least. And dogs are no different when it comes to wanting to say “Hi” to other dogs they meet. But to leash or not to leash? That is the question our next guest is here to help us answer.

Maggie Pearson is the owner of Tenacious Dog Training and Rlo is her Australian Coolie.

They joined us today to give us the low-down on leashes and dog etiquette for your next meet-and-greet with the pup down the street.

More useful tips from Tenacious Dog Training:

Train your dog to close doors and other useful things

Tips for emBARKing on a road trip with your dog

Ruffine your pup with these training tips

How to help your dog with separation anxiety