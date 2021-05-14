How to inoculate against an ‘infodemic’

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

We’ve come a long way from the start of the pandemic. With the recent advisory from the Center for Disease Control regarding masks not being necessary for fully-vaccinated people it feels like the end is in sight. But there is still a continuous flood of information assaulting us online, in the media, and even face-to-face. So, how do you know what to believe and what to toss aside?

Justin Blessinger is a professor at Dakota State University. He teaches Media Studies and spends a lot of time looking at the messages we’re exposed to every day.

He explains how to sift through it all to make sure we’re getting the best information available: even in what he calls “an infodemic.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 