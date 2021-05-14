We’ve come a long way from the start of the pandemic. With the recent advisory from the Center for Disease Control regarding masks not being necessary for fully-vaccinated people it feels like the end is in sight. But there is still a continuous flood of information assaulting us online, in the media, and even face-to-face. So, how do you know what to believe and what to toss aside?
Justin Blessinger is a professor at Dakota State University. He teaches Media Studies and spends a lot of time looking at the messages we’re exposed to every day.
He explains how to sift through it all to make sure we’re getting the best information available: even in what he calls “an infodemic.”
How to inoculate against an ‘infodemic’
We’ve come a long way from the start of the pandemic. With the recent advisory from the Center for Disease Control regarding masks not being necessary for fully-vaccinated people it feels like the end is in sight. But there is still a continuous flood of information assaulting us online, in the media, and even face-to-face. So, how do you know what to believe and what to toss aside?