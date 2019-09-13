How To Incorporate New Trends Without Dating Your Interior Design

When it comes to interior design, the trends are constantly changing. And when you fall in love with a new trend, it’s easy to want to completely redecorate your home. Yet as quickly as you fall in love a new decor style, the trends are probably already changing. Natalie Parks, an interior designer who is also now studying architecture in SDSU’s Masters of Architecture Program, joins us on today’s show. She explains how to incorporate that new trend you love, while keeping a timeless style.

DIGITAL EXTRA: In this web exclusive, Natalie shares how to update décor pieces you already have as a way of bringing a new style trend into your home.