Over the last two years there has been a significant decrease in the number of people donating blood. While they had good reasons, the repercussions are still being felt today, leaving blood banks looking for more people who are willing to roll up their sleeves. Thankfully, you can help them. We were joined by Ken Versteeg, the Executive Director of the Community Blood Bank in Sioux Falls. He came to the studio to explain how we can all take next step by organizing a blood drive to make sure their coolers are filled.

Ashley Thompson at her last blood donation appointment

