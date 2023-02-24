We would all appreciate a little help now and then, whether it’s to help us avoid burning the candle at both ends on the job, or at home. A virtual assistant can help whenever you need it and it doesn’t cost as much as you might think? So how do you know how to decide whether you need a little assist or, more importantly, how to hire one? We went straight to the source on this one: Business Coach, Jo Hausman, knows all about virtual assistants because she’s actually been one herself. She stopped by to help answer some of your questions about virtual assistants and has some advice on how to decide how to use a virtual assistant to help you where you need them the most.