Homework can be the bane of an evening ritual, for both the students and the parents. From those tense moments of it not being completed, to the more tense realization by parents that they might not have a grasp of the concepts.
We’re being joined by Tony Durr, an Assistant Professor at South Dakota State University in the Department for Teaching, Learning, and Leadership.
He’s going to talk us through how we can help our kids get the most out of their homework while still being able to keep our own heads above water.
How to help your kids with homework that you don’t understand
