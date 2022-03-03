It’s the same story across homes and apartments in KELOLAND: You get up for work in the morning, take the dog out, and then once you’re both back inside, you get ready to leave for work. For some pets that’s no big deal, but for others leaving your pet home alone all day can be really hard, it’s made even worse if your pet has separation anxiety.



Maggie Pearson is the owner and founder of Tenacious Dog Training. She joined us, along with her adorable pup Gracie, to walk us through some of the facts and myths about separation anxiety.

Behind the scenes with Gracie the Great Dane on the KELOLAND Living set

Maggie Pearson and her dog Gracie sit down with Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set



