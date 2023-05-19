Who doesn’t love a new summer sun dress? There’s nothing that puts you in a serene summer mood like new clothes for a new season.
Today, we were joined by fashion blogger, Nicole Loe.
She joined us to walk us through some ideas for how we can dress our best for the new season. She also gave details to keep us up to date on the latest trends for a summer of sun and fun.
