Here on KELOLAND Living we have been diving into understanding allyship. What does it mean to be an ally? Are you a true ally or a performative ally? And how can you do your own work to become a better ally? But is there more we can be doing?



Willette Capers is the assistant vice provost for diversity equity and inclusion at Augustana University.



She says the answer is yes. And she joined us to explain how we can move from being an ally to an accomplice.

Want to learn more about diversity, equity and inclusion at a local level?

Is history always in the past?

Dismantling racism at a local level

Add substance to Martin Luther King Jr. Day

How to be an ally: Allyship

How to remain positive and productive in a fractured world

How (and why) to speak up when you witness discrimination

How to raise an anti-racist kid

How to raise anti-racist children: A black mother and son’s perspective

Frank conversations with a black man

Understanding the importance of gender pronouns