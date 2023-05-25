Are you ready to climb the corporate ladder and get to that c-suite in the sky? Well, you’re going to need to learn the in’s and out’s of how to land that next promotion. Thankfully, we had just the woman to help stop by.

Jo Hausman is a business owner, teacher, consultant, and business strategist with more than 25 years of experience who is setting out with the goal of making you a success.

She joined us to give us a step-by-step guide filled with action items that we can use to land that next perfect promotion.