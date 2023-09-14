Just over two months ago, South Dakota’s Medicaid program expanded after 56% of voters approved Constitutional Amendment D, and on July 1st, South Dakota became the 39th state to approve Medicaid expansion.



Catherine Anthony is a Health Insurance Navigator with the Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas; and Lindsey Karlson is the program’s Director of Programs and Training.



They joined us to tell us how the new enrollment period is going and, if you qualify, how you and your family can receive health insurance coverage through the state’s Medicaid program.

Catherine Anthony, Lindsey Karlson and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

