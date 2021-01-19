How to get back into the workforce following a pandemic related job gap

The pandemic has impacted countless people around the world. One place where it is incredibly obvious is when is comes to businesses closing, and many losing their jobs. Now, luckily it seems there is a light at the end of the tunnel with vaccines being rolled out. Which means for some, breaking out the resume may be in order, but how does one go about making sure it’s in the best it can be, especially if they have a multi-month pandemic blamed gap?



Priscilla Crandall, is a Branch Manager at IMKO Workforce Solutions and a Career Coach for Dress for Success Sioux Falls. She’s here today to help make sure that resumes are ready to go as you hit the pavement on the hunt for a new job.

For more information on becoming a volunteer or client at Dress for Success Sioux Falls visit the organizations website.