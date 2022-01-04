How to get a write a book and get published

When you have a passion project, it can be easy to fall down a rabbit hole or a never-ending deep dive into any information you can get your hands on. Only then what? Well, if you have ever thought of taking what you learn and writing a book, it’s often one of those things that sounds good in theory, but in reality can be quite daunting.



Dirk Lammers is a Sioux Falls business consultant. He is also an award-winning journalist who for years chronicled the New York Mets’ 50-year quest for the team’s first no-hitter. He then turned his passion for no-hitters into the book – Baseball’s No-Hit Wonders.



He’s here to walk us through the process of writing a book from first putting pen to paper to picking up your published masterpiece.