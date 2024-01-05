It’s no secret that you won’t always love your job. You may feel burned out, overworked, and even, in extreme cases, incredibly unwelcome.



No one wants to work in such an atmosphere, so how can we ensure that we’re all working to create a positive environment for everyone in the office? Life & Business Coach Jo Hausman is a woman with the answer to how we can foster a welcoming workplace.



She joined us with valuable insights on creating a workplace where people feel comfortable, valued, and essential. It may even be simpler than you think.