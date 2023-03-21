If you’re thinking about starting therapy, for whatever personal reason, finding the right therapist is the first hurdle you need to cross. And often, that can be the reason why many people never actually get started or stick with it. Emily Learing is a Clinical Supervisor, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and a Registered Play Therapist – Supervisor with Sioux Falls Counseling. She knows how important it is to find the right therapist to help you. She joined us today to share a few ideas you can use in your search and some things you should consider along the way.

Resources to find a therapist