How to find the look and quality of classic fashion pieces when thrifting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- It's day-two of the Sanford International at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls. Gates open at 8 a.m. Players tee-off starting at 11:15 a.m. The Grillin' on the Green burger competition is at 6 p.m. at The Ranch. There's free parking for the tournament in the former Sears and Yonkers parking lots at The Empire Mall. Shuttles run every 15-minutes. The final round of the Sanford International is Sunday.

Thirty newly-built homes are on display this weekend as part of the Fall Parade of Homes. The homes are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon and Tea. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. All homes are free to see, except for the Feature Home, which costs $5 to tour, with the money going to the Sioux Empire Homebuilders Care Foundation.