How to find the look and quality of classic fashion pieces when thrifting

Have you ever lusted after a cult-classic fashion piece you’ve seen on all of the Hollywood starlets? Yet, you know you’re unlikely to shell out 50,000 plus dollars for that Birkin bag? While we might not be able to help you find a Birkin at the local secondhand store, you might be able to find a similar piece.

Peyton Ryz is the Co-Founder and Chief of Communications of FOMENO, An app dedicated to helping you thrift a few select pieces. She’s here today to show us how we can hunt for those cult-classic pieces while avoiding paying the steep price for the label.

