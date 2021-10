SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) -- The spooky season officially gets underway tonight in Sioux Falls with the opening of the Jaycees haunted house at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Even the paranormal must abide by COVID-19 protocols.

Expect plenty of opening night jitters at the Jaycees Haunted House. The theme of this year's haunted house is "academic." Welcome to Fear High School.