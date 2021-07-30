Family meals are a mainstay in households worldwide. Regardless of whether the meal is taking place in the family dining room, at the kitchen table, or in a posh restaurant, each meal comes with a set of expectations. Only, as many parents will tell you, even the best-laid plans can go awry.
Melissa Carrier-Damon is the brains behind Rainbow Palates. She’s here today to share with us how we can explain the expectations of the dinner table to our kids.
She’s also got some advice for how we can keep, and mange, those expectations, even when a noodle flies across the room…which of course never happens in Ashley’s house.
How to expand your children’s palate (and enjoy family dinners!)
