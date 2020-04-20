How to enjoy Sioux Falls’ parks system while social distancing

1  of  2
The coronavirus may be stopping us from getting together with friends and family, but it’s not stopping us from enjoying the great outdoors. Eric Saathoff, the Recreation Program Coordinator with Sioux Falls Parks and Rec., shares how we can still use Sioux Falls’ parks and trails safely and why we should follow the CDC’s guidelines while spending time outdoors.

