SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) -- What a difference a year can make when it comes to COVID-19 in South Dakota. The state has a higher number of both cases and hospitalizations today than at this time one year ago.

Wednesday's numbers from the Department of Health showed 1,939 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. That's nearly 800 more cases than the same day one year ago. Wednesday's hospitalizations are at 105, an increase of nearly forty from a year ago. Doctors say the increase in numbers is cause for concern.