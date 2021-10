SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A South Dakota Company is leading the way in a new type of treatment for viruses, including COVDID-19. SAB Biotherapeutics of Sioux Falls has developed a COVID-19 treatment that is currently in the FDA's large-scale, phase three clinical trials, which means it could be widely available in the near future.

SAB-185 is an antibody therapy for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. The product produces fully human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors. The research and manufacturing are being done right here in South Dakota. SAB-185 binds to the spike proteins on the COVID-19 virus that allow infection.