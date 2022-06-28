When you’re getting ready to head out for the day, how much time do you spend putting together your outfit? The choices can seem overwhelming, especially if you’ve got a closet, or three, full of clothes. Though it can be fun to have all those options in front of you, you don’t really need all those choices to have a classic look. Brand strategist and image consultant, Sheila Anderson, taught us how we can edit our closet down to a capsule wardrobe that will keep us stylish without all the excess.

4 steps to create a capsule wardrobe

Remember the Capsule Wardrobe Equation:

Statement + Solid + 3rd piece + Accent + Accessorize