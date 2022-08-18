At this point people around the world have been contouring for years. Regardless of whether you’ve known it as draping, or shaping, before “contour” entered our recent vocabulary, you’ve likely already been participating in the practice. While many of us are able to define our cheek-bones, one area that can trip up the contour process, is the nose. Thankfully, Megan Bertsch, a makeup artist based in Sioux Falls, brought along her lovely model, Monalisa Perez, to show us how we can perfect our nose shape with a few tricks of the trade.

Behind the scenes with Megan Bertsch, Monalisa Perez & Brittany Kaye