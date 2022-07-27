Is there anything better than going on vacation? The sun, the sand and of course the souvenirs all add up to make the trip of lifetime.
While a t-shirt can be nice. It’s definitely not the gold standard of the perfect souvenir. That’s why Ashley Thompson showed us a few of her favorite souvenir shopping tips to make sure we don’t just remember the trip, but have a treasure to cherish for the years to come.
Magazines
Magazines make a great souvenir because they create a fun time capsule of the trip. You can look back at them years later and see what was going on at the time and what the trends where. Bonus points if they are in another language.
Cookbooks
Cookbooks also make great souvenirs. You can bring them out and make a dish while reminiscing about a fun trip. It is also a great way to practice a foreign language you spoke while traveling. Ashley still uses French cookbooks she bought over 20 years ago in France and she is excited to cook with her daughter from new cookbooks she brought back from Brazil.
Clothes
Buying a fun dress (or three) while traveling is always fun. And then when you were them again later, they remind you of the trip. Plus they are always a fun conversation starter!
Yarn or crafting supplies
Yarn is the souvenir that can keep weaving together your travels. Ashley bought this yarn in New York City but then took it to Malibu and crocheted a blanket with it.
Kids gifts
When it comes to kids gifts, Ashley likes to buy her kids toys and clothes that they enjoy but that are in a foreign language or are unique to the location she is visiting. Lots of fun and a little bit of culture mixed in.