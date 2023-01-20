Happy new year! No, despite what you’re thinking, we haven’t had our heads buried in the sand for the last two to three weeks. We’re wishing you a Happy Lunar New Year, which is celebrated by many cultures at the start of the lunar calendar year. But, what can you do to mark the happy occasion?



We we’re joined by Lunar New Year Reveler, Vince Danh. He shared a bit about the holiday and how we can celebrate with him.

Continental cocktails: Vietnamese coffee based cocktail

An un-pho-gettable Vietnamese recipe

Chúc mừng năm mới! Happy Lunar New Year!

How to make Gỏi Cuốn, Vietnamese spring rolls

Details for Lunar Fest Sioux Falls

Vince Danh and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set