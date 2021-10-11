In 1989, South Dakota Governor George Mickelson proposed an end to the celebration of Columbus Day. Choosing instead to shift the focus of the holiday to the Native American tribes who call South Dakota home. The following year, South Dakota had its first Native American Day.
Today, we’re being joined by Anna Brokenleg, who is with the office of Indian Education for the Sioux Falls School District. She explains more about the significance of the change so we can help future generations understand its importance.
How to celebrate Native American Day with your kids
In 1989, South Dakota Governor George Mickelson proposed an end to the celebration of Columbus Day. Choosing instead to shift the focus of the holiday to the Native American tribes who call South Dakota home. The following year, South Dakota had its first Native American Day.