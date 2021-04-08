In our multi-digital world of the Internet, podcasts, livestreams, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Tik Tok, Slack, Snap Chat, YouTube, WhatsApp, and WeChat– it can be a challenge to make sure your personal or business branding stays consistent.
Business Coach, Jo Hausman, knows just how much of a challenge it can be to simply keep up.
Yet, she also knows why it’s so important to make sure you’re putting out consistent messages to make it easier for online followers to follow you–whatever platform you’re on. She’s here with some simple steps we can all take to make sure we’re doing just that.
How to build a brand on social media
In our multi-digital world of the Internet, podcasts, livestreams, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Tik Tok, Slack, Snap Chat, YouTube, WhatsApp, and WeChat– it can be a challenge to make sure your personal or business branding stays consistent.