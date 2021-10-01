How do you spend time with your friends? Talking for hours on the phone? Scrolling together on social media? Maybe even sharing the occasional inside joke? Yet, what happens when the friendship takes a toxic turn and you’re unable to continue even being friends?
Jeanne Chamness is a Licensed Professional Counselor with Chamness Counseling. She’s here to talk us through how we can handle the tough emotions that come our way when we go through a “friendship breakup.”
How to break-up with a friend?
