We’ve all been stuck on the wheel of diet culture. You can’t check-out at the supermarket without seeing a diet that promises a new way to lose that weight you aren’t a fan of. Yet, with every new diet trend comes the restriction and the deprivation…until you make the final decision that you just CAN’T do it anymore. So how do you get off the diet roller coaster?

We were joined by registered dietitian and owner of First Foods, LLC Mariah Reil.

We’ve chatted with Mariah about how to incorporate healthier foods into our diets in the past, but she is also now describing herself as an “ex-dieter.” So, we got some tips on how to get off the hamster wheel and still be healthy & happy.