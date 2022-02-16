More than 1,200 South Dakota children are in the foster care system. Every single one of those children deserves a safe and loving home. By becoming a foster parent in South Dakota, you can help a child become part of a healthy family dynamic and help build a foundation of hope for them to succeed. Ann Lecy is the Family Development Specialist at the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota and knows how important the role foster parents play. She joined us via zoom, to tell us more about the need for foster parents in our state and the steps it takes to become one.

For more information on becoming a foster parents visit chssd.org.