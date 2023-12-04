Whether you’re attending a casual get-together or a fancy soirée, we all want to be the perfect party guest. But do you really know what being the perfect party guest entails?



While you may not know how to be the perfect party guest, you might be lucky enough to know the perfect party guest and invite them to every party you throw.



In Ashley Thompson’s case, that guest is none other than the iconic Marti Thompson. A woman often referred to by friends and family as “Marti Marti, the One-Woman Party.”



Marti stopped by to share all the tips and tricks she picked up between the movie nights, holiday parties, and influential galas she’s attended, and maybe even share how she took over as the host of a party or two after being named “The Perfect Party Guest.”