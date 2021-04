We've all been there: Trying to take a photo with family or friends, or maybe even by yourself for social media, when the age-old question pops into your head, "What do I do with my hands?" Even when you think you've got it figured out, the actual photo makes you realize that there's got to be a better option.

Maddie Peschong is a photographer and creative coach based in Sioux Falls. She shares some advice on how we can make ourselves look, and feel more natural, in photos.