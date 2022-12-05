The holiday season is a time filled with celebrations, traditions and time spent with family and friends. And while for many of us, we live and work amongst people who practice the same traditions as we do, that can create a much less inclusive environment for everyone.



Willette A. Capers is the Assistant Vice Provost for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Augustana University and is also the Board Chair for Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Workplace.



She joined us today to talk about ways we can all strengthen our lens on diversity, equity and inclusion during the holiday season.

Willette A. Capers and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set