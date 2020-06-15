How to be more conscious of your unconscious biases

What makes someone who values diversity and doesn’t believe they have any racist thoughts, still feel more fear towards a black man than a white man? Why is a resume with a white sounding name 50% more likely to get a call than one with a black sounding name? And why do search engines like google, pull up an image of a white male 90% of the time the word professor is searched – when 90% of professors are in fact not white males. We are talking about unconscious biases and we are joined by Naomi Ludeman Smith, who is the Deputy Director of South Dakota Voices for Peace. She explains what we can each do to become self-aware of these biases and why it’s crucial we do so.