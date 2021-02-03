How to be an ally: Allyship

When it comes to being an ally there are many things that can help further a cause. But how can we be sure we’re doing all we can to help marginalized people?



Kira Kimball leads the Pathways to Inclusive & Equitable Workplaces coalition and Taneeza Islam is the Executive Director of South Dakota Voices for Peace.



They share how we can use certain privileges we’ve been afforded to make sure that we are helping and not hurting others.

Here are some Sioux Falls based organizations you can engage with to practice allyship:

Watch more of KELOLAND Living’s segments on diversity and inclusion here:

