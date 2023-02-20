Whether or not you have a dog of your own, the simple truth is that whether you are a homeowner or an apartment dweller, you’re going to have to deal with dogs at some point in your life. And its is always best to “keep the peace” where you live. Morgan Weber is the owner of Lucky Pup Adventures. She joined us today to give us some pointers and to explain how you can make your neighborhood more welcoming to dogs; and how you can make sure your dog is more welcome in the place where you live.