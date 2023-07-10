Have you heard the term, “weaponized incompetence” yet? It means a poorly executed action or behavior that someone does on purpose. At first glance, it might appear that the person simply isn’t capable of completing the task, it could also be that the person wants you to think they can’t do it right so they can get out of doing the work at all. It’s a theory that’s been shared in workplaces for years, but the term is now also being tossed about in both professional and personal settings.



We were joined by author, and Life and Business Coach, Jo Hausman.

She joined us to break down why it’s important to be on the lookout for weaponized incompetence in order to prevent yourself from being overloaded with other people’s work.